China to Levy $50 Billion of Reciprocal Tariffs on 106 U.S. Products

China will levy 25% reciprocal tariffs on 106 U.S. products including soybean, automobile, aircraft, tobacco and chemicals, CCTV reports, citing a decision of the State Council. The plans match the $50 billion of tariffs that the U.S. imposed. Bloomberg's Emma O'Brien reports from Beijing on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open." (Source: Bloomberg)