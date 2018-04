March Madness: Tesla's $10 Billion Market Cap Plunge

Tesla's turmoil in March is testing investor confidence. Shares are at a one-year low while shorts are at a one-year high after two fatal crashes, the recall of 123,000 Model S vehicles and market expectations of a miss in production and delivery for soon-to-be released quarterly numbers. Bloomberg's Ramy Inocencio explains that and Elon Musk's April Fool's joke on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)