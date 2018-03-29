Tesla Flashes Warnings Signs to Credit Investors

Greg Peters, Senior Portfolio Manager at PGIM Fixed Income, Jim Keenan, CIO and Global Co-Head of Credit at BlackRock and Kathleen Gaffney, Director of Diversified Fixed Income and portfolio Manager at Eaton Vance Management, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro. They discuss the recent decline in Tesla bonds. In August, credit investors lined up for the chance to finance Tesla’s ambitious rollout of its Model 3 sedan. Now, after a spate of fresh setbacks, bondholders are asking hard questions. (Source: Bloomberg)