Russia to Expel 60 U.S. Diplomats in Retaliatory Move

Bloomberg Markets

Russia announced that it is expelling 60 U.S. diplomats and closing the American consulate in St. Petersburg in a retaliatory move linked to the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in England. Bloomberg's Margaret Talev reports on "Bloomberg Markets." (Source: Bloomberg)

