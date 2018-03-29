Loyola-Chicago's $8.5 Million Final Four Run Lifts 10 Schools

19:20
Steve Sosnick
Interactive Brokers LLC, Chief Options Strategist
21:00
Michael P Regan
Bloomberg Editorial, Team Leader:Markets Live
21:05
Sahil Kapur
Bloomberg Editorial, Reporter
21:05
Tom Giles
Bloomberg Editorial, Executive Editor:Technology
21:10
Nicholas Woodman "Nick"
GoPro Inc, Chairman/CEO/Founder
21:20
Yu Gong
Iqiyi.Com, CEO/Founder
21:30
Isaac Stone Fish
Asia Society, Senior Fellow
21:40
Dana Hull
Bloomberg Editorial, Bloomberg Journalist
21:45
Kerry Trainor
SoundCloud Ltd, Former Chief Executive Officer