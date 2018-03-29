Live on Bloomberg TV

Libor Posts Longest Streak of Climbs Since 2005

Greg Peters, Senior Portfolio Manager at PGIM Fixed Income, Jim Keenan, CIO and Global Co-Head of Credit at BlackRock and Kathleen Gaffney, Director of Diversified Fixed Income and portfolio Manager at Eaton Vance Management, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro. They discuss the three-month dollar London interbank offered rate (LIBOR), which rose for the 37th straight day, marking the longest consecutive string of advances since a 50-day streak that ended in November 2005. (Source: Bloomberg)