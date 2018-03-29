Live on Bloomberg TV

Bloomberg Markets: Americas

Guests: John E Augustine, Steve Sosnick
Full Schedule

Euronext CEO Says M&A Targets Must Be 'Eager' for Deal

Bloomberg Markets: Rules & Returns

Stephane Boujnah, chief executive officer at Euronext, discusses the acquisition of the Irish Stock Exchange, expansion plans, and the impact of MiFID II on trading. He speaks with Bloomberg's Nejra Cehic on "Bloomberg Markets: Rules & Returns." (Source: Bloomberg)