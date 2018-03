Dissecting the Pain Trade in U.S. Treasuries

Greg Peters, Senior Portfolio Manager at PGIM Fixed Income, Jim Keenan, CIO and Global Co-Head of Credit at BlackRock and Kathleen Gaffney, Director of Diversified Fixed Income and portfolio Manager at Eaton Vance Management, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro. They discuss this week's move in the 10-year Treasury yield, which fell below 2.80 percent and moved out of a 20-basis-point range that’s held since early February. (Source: Bloomberg)