U.S. 4Q GDP Revised Up to 2.9%

The U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter with a revised increase of 2.9 percent in the annualized rate of gross domestic product. Bloomberg's Julia Chatterley, John Bellows, portfolio manager at Western Asset Management, and Stephen Kim, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, examine the data on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas." (Source: Bloomberg)