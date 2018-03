How the Facebook Fallout Is Hitting ETFs

This week the NYSE FANG Index had its worst drop in more than three years as "FANG" stocks like Facebook and Amazon tumbled. The index has now fallen in eight out of the last nine sessions. Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu and Eric Balchunas speak with Jay Jacobs, head of research at Global X Funds, the company behind the Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL), about the turmoil. The ETF is at its lowest level this year. (Source: Bloomberg)