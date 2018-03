De Kooning's 'Untitled VII' Sells for $35 Million

Levy Gorvy Gallery co-founder Brett Gorvy discusses art in Asia, and talks about an abstract painting by Willem de Kooning, "Untitled XII," that was snapped up on opening day at Art Basel Hong Kong. He speaks with Bloomberg's Rosalind Chin. (Corrects spelling of guest's company name in description and corrects information about de Kooning painting in description.) (Source: Bloomberg)