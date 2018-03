Singapore's Beh Says It's Too Early to Call a Trade War

Singapore Economic Development Board Chairman Beh Swan Gin speaks exclusively about what a potential trade war between the world's two biggest trading nations would mean for global trade and says Asia is well positioned to avoid any potential downturn. The EDB is a government agency in charge of enhancing Singapore's position as a global center for business, innovation and trade. (Corrects headline to include location.) (Source: Bloomberg)