
Twitter's Froelich Says Partners Want to Augment Audience Reach

Laura Froelich, Twitter's global director of sports partnerships, discusses the social-media company's partnerships with Major League Soccer, Univision and the PGA Tour to deliver streaming content. She speaks with Bloomberg's Scarlet Fu at the Bloomberg Business of Sports Summit in New York. (Source: Bloomberg)