Teneo's Dhand Doesn't Expect Further Russia Sanctions

Donald Trump expelled 60 Russian diplomats considered spies from the U.S., the most since 1986, demonstrating united resolve with Europe after the U.K. blamed Vladimir Putin’s government for a March 4 nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy living in England. Teneo Intelligence Russia and Eastern Europe Analyst Otilia Dhand weighs in on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe." (Source: Bloomberg)