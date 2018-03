DGWA Says Axel Weber Should Replace Cryan at Deutsche Bank

Stefan Mueller, chief executive officer of DGWA, the German Institute for Asset and Equity Allocation and Valuation, discusses a report by the Times of London that Deutsche Bank AG is considering candidates to potentially replace John Cryan as CEO. Mueller says UBS Group AG Chairman and former Bundesbank President Axel Weber would be a good candidate. Mueller talks with Matt Miller on "Bloomberg Markets: European Open." (Source: Bloomberg)