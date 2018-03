3 Charts to Know: Earnings Week for China's Big Banks

China's big five banks are forecast to see a 3% rebound in net income after two dismal years. For 2018, it gets better, with forecasters expecting 8% growth as China's economy quickens, as interest rates rise and as non-performing loans fall. Bloomberg's Ramy Inocencio explains with his three Bloomberg terminal charts you need to know on "Bloomberg: Daybreak Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)