Gage, Barton on U.S. Trade Rhetoric, Possibility of a Trade War

Maggie Gage, head of Washington research at Credit Suisse Securities, and Yana Barton, equity portfolio manager at Eaton Vance, discuss U.S. trade policy and risks of a trade war. They speak with Bloomberg's David Westin and Julia Chatterley on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Americas." (Source: Bloomberg)