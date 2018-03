Mnuchin Is 'Hopeful' on China Trade deal

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he’s optimistic that the U.S. can reach a agreement with China that will forestall the need to impose the tariffs that President Donald Trump has ordered on a least $50 billion of goods from that country. Bloomberg's Mark Niquette reports on the latest news from the White House on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia." (Source: Bloomberg)