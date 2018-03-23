Why You Should 'Throw the Dots Away'

Oksana Aronov, alternative fixed-income strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, Colin Robertson, head of fixed income for Northern Trust Asset Management, and Jim Cielinski, global head of fixed income at Janus Henderson Investors, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro. They discuss this week's Fed decision, and the central bank's dot-plot projection. Fed chair Jerome Powell advised investors against reading a lot into the "dots" for interest rates in 2020, saying policy makers “don’t have the ability to see that far into the future.” (Source: Bloomberg)