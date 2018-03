Trump Continues to Shake Up the Administration

Trump's First Year: Bloomberg's Jodi Schneider reports on President Donald Trump replacing White House National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations famed for his hawkish views, in the latest shakeup of his administration. Schneider also reports on the passage of the U.S. spending bill on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe." (Source: Bloomberg)