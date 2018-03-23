The Consequences of the Rising Libor-OIS Spread

Oksana Aronov, alternative fixed-income strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, Colin Robertson, head of fixed-income for Northern Trust Asset Management, and Jim Cielinski, global head of fixed income at Janus Henderson Investors, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro. They discuss the spread on the London interbank offered rate for dollars over the overnight indexed swap rate, known as Libor-OIS, which has more than doubled this year to its widest since 2009. (Source: Bloomberg)