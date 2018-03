Facebook to Alert All Whose Data May Be Affected, CEO Tells CNN

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence on CNN on the crisis over political-advertising firm Cambridge Analytica's access to user data on the social network, outlining concrete steps the company is taking to make sure such a leak doesn’t happen again. Bloomberg's Sue Keenan reports on "Bloomberg Markets." (Headline and description updated to include source of video.) (Source: Bloomberg)