Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lew on Tariffs, Trade Wars and Tax Cuts

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew calls the U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs 'risky' and sees the risk of retaliation a real threat. He also says the U.S. tax cuts will not help the economy in the long run. He spoke with Bloomberg's Tom Mackenzie in Beijing on March 21. (Source: Bloomberg)