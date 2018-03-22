Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky

David Westin sits down with the biggest decision makers in global business and politics, to find out how they came to power, and which big decisions got them there. This week, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky discusses drug pricing, opioids, the impact of a trade war, and J&J's cash on hand. Bloomberg Big Decisions gives major players on the world stage the opportunity to tell their stories and, in the process, helps us all understand how and why they do what they do. (Source: Bloomberg)