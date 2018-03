For Noble, It's 'Goldilocks' Versus the Three Bears

Noble Group is being sued by Goldilocks Investment, one of its top shareholders, after the commodities trader had its first 'default event' Tuesday. Its suit named founder Richard Elman, along with its CEO and CFO, as main defendants. Elman promptly quit Wednesday. Bloomberg's Ramy Inocencio reports on the rising legal battle on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)