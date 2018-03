EU's Jourova Says Facebook Case Is a Threat to Democracy, Will Set Precedent

EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said Facebook would dodge tough new EU privacy sanctions if any violations in the Cambridge Analytica case are proven by regulators in Europe because EU regulations cannot be applied in this case. She added that she’s "not happy at all about this case" which is "not just about data protection breaches, but it’s about a threat to democracy." (Source: Bloomberg)