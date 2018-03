Noble Could Avoid Its First Default. It Won't. Here's Why.

Noble Group is on a collision course with its first note default Tuesday. The shrunken commodities trader has warned it would not pay its $379 million bond in the hopes of preserving its assets for a complicated, controversial $3.5 billion debt restructure that would massively dilute the stake of current shareholders. Bloomberg's Ramy Inocencio explains on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)