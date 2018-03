An Integrated Approach to Digital Security

At The Future of Cybersecurity breakfast in Dubai, Husain Al-Bustan, at Kuwait National Petroleum Company; Mir Dawar Ali, head of IT for ACWA Power; and Alfio Rapisarda, SVP Security at Eni, speak to Bloomberg’s Anthony DiPaola about how leaders assess risk and make decisions about resource allocation on the path to becoming cyber-resilient. (Source: Bloomberg)