Richard Mosse on 'Brilliant Ideas'

Richard Mosse is an Irish photographer and filmmaker, who immerses himself in his subject, integrating documentary journalism and art practice to explore issues of conflict, displacement and perception. He is one of only two photographers ever to have won both the Deutsche Borse Prize and The Prix Pictet, two of photography's most prestigious international awards. Richard is working on his latest award winning project, Heat Maps, a detailed documentation of Europe’s refugee camps. (Source: Bloomberg)