Khodorkovsky Says Putin May Lose Control if He Can't Refocus Public Attention

Open Russia Founder and Putin-Critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky speaks to Bloomberg's Annmarie Hordern from Berlin. Khodorkovsky is an ex-oil tycoon (Former CEO and owner of YUKOS Oil) who was once Russia's richest man. The self-exiled Kremlin critic served a decade in prison on fraud, tax evasion and money-laundering charges that he says were reattributed from funding opposition parties. He was released in 2013 on presidential pardon and now lives in London where he founded and leads the Open Russia movement. (Source: Bloomberg)