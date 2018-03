What You Need to Watch for in Next Week's FOMC Decision

Bob Michele, global CIO and global head of fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management, Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab, and Doug Peebles, fixed-income CIO at AllianceBernstein, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro. They discuss the upcoming Fed decision (March 21) and the future path of the U.S. central bank's rate hikes. (Source: Bloomberg)