Hangover Hits U.S. Corporate Bonds

Bob Michele, global CIO and global head of fixed income at JPMorgan Asset Management, Kathy Jones, chief fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab, and Doug Peebles, fixed-income CIO at AllianceBernstein, join Bloomberg's Jonathan Ferro. They discuss the recent Campbell Soup bond offering, the latest signals that the investment-grade debt market is losing steam and the recent liquidation by Toys 'R' Us. (Source: Bloomberg)