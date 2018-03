3 Charts to Know: Qualcomm to Buy Qualcomm?

As Broadcom reported earnings that beat estimates, and after Donald Trump put the kibosh on a takeover of Qualcomm, Qualcomm's just-demoted CEO Paul Jacobs was reportedly in talks with several large global investors, including Softbank, to buy the company his father founded. Ramy Inocencio reports on Broadcom's earnings and the new twist with Qualcomm. (Source: Bloomberg)