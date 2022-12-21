Everything You Need to Know About Zelenskiy’s Trip to the US

What You Need To Know

Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy is visiting the US, his first trip outside his country since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.

Follow live coverage of Zelenskiy’s visit here.

Though he’s declined previous invitations from foreign leaders, Zelenskiy’s come in person to ask the US for more air-defense, long-range missiles and tanks as the war nears its 11th month. Zelenskiy will address Congress Wednesday evening after a meeting and news conference with President Joe Biden. The timing is important: there’s debate in the US legislature over nearly $45 billion in new military aid to Ukraine in a sprawling spending bill, but some Republicans are wary of continuing support. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged “no limitations” on military spending to win the war against Ukraine.