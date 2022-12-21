Everything You Need to Know About Zelenskiy’s Trip to the US
What You Need To Know
Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy is visiting the US, his first trip outside his country since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion.
Follow live coverage of Zelenskiy’s visit here.
Though he’s declined previous invitations from foreign leaders, Zelenskiy’s come in person to ask the US for more air-defense, long-range missiles and tanks as the war nears its 11th month. Zelenskiy will address Congress Wednesday evening after a meeting and news conference with President Joe Biden. The timing is important: there’s debate in the US legislature over nearly $45 billion in new military aid to Ukraine in a sprawling spending bill, but some Republicans are wary of continuing support. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged “no limitations” on military spending to win the war against Ukraine.
Key Coverage
By The Numbers
- $1.85 billion US additional military aid to Ukraine, including a Patriot missile battery to help the country bolster its defenses this winter.
- 1.5 million The number of soldiers Russia plans to expand its army to.
- $45 billion The amount of new aid for Ukraine being debated in US Congress as part of a sprawling spending bill.
Why It Matters
Russia has been pounding Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure with missiles and drones, leaving large swaths of the population without power as winter temperatures dropped. This high-profile visit is seen as Zelenskiy’s effort to shore up support from Ukraine’s allies as the war continues.
Biden announced additional military support for Ukraine, including a Patriot air-defense system — reversing earlier reluctance to provide Kyiv with the advanced system that can target aircraft and incoming missiles. Moscow has warned that doing so would escalate tensions with NATO. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the planned transfer of Patriots is an escalation — and would essentially make the US a party to the war.