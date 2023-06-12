A New Exhibition Celebrates Divas at the V&A Museum in London

The word “diva” is Italian for “goddess,” but throw in a dose of attitude and self-regard to describe the divas of today, whether Beyoncé or BTS’s Taehyung. London’s Victoria and Albert Museum will explore divas in all their guises in a new exhibition, “DIVA,” which runs from June 24, 2023, to April 7, 2024.
The show explores divas over time, from Theda Bara to Rihanna. “Today the word diva holds a myriad of meanings,” says lead curator Kate Bailey. “At the heart of this exhibition is a story of iconic performers who with creativity, courage and ambition have challenged the status quo and used their voice and their art to redefine and reclaim the diva."