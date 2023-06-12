 Skip to content
undefined

Whitney Houston performing at Wembley Arena in London in 1988.

Photographer: David Corio

Whitney Houston performing at Wembley Arena in London in 1988.

Photographer: David Corio

A New Exhibition Celebrates Divas at the V&A Museum in London

The power of performance is the center of the Victoria & Albert Museum’s latest show that focuses on excellence in singing and the command someone can hold over an audience.

Kathleen Beckett

The word “diva” is Italian for “goddess,” but throw in a dose of attitude and self-regard to describe the divas of today, whether Beyoncé or BTS’s Taehyung. London’s Victoria and Albert Museum will explore divas in all their guises in a new exhibition, “DIVA,” which runs from June 24, 2023, to April 7, 2024.

The show explores divas over time, from Theda Bara to Rihanna. “Today the word diva holds a myriad of meanings,” says lead curator Kate Bailey. “At the heart of this exhibition is a story of iconic performers who with creativity, courage and ambition have challenged the status quo and used their voice and their art to redefine and reclaim the diva."