Welcome to Ukraine’s Corruption Park

Bribes and BMWs are on display for a nation inured to rampant graft.

In Ukraine, graft has become so pervasive that only Russia, with its annexation of Crimea and the low-grade war in the east, seems to pose a greater threat to the nation’s security. Young Ukrainians have become so inured to corruption that it’s no longer seen as exceptional. The European Union’s Anti-Corruption Initiative in Ukraine, together with officials in Kiev, have decided to address the problem head-on this month by opening “Corruption Park” at the city’s botanical gardens, in an apparent effort to shed light on a typically invisible problem.

A series of domes resembling a space colony are hosting virtual reality, 3D and interactive installations to offer a historical overview of corruption, from ancient Sumeria to the present.

Eka Tkeshelashvili, head of the initiative, told Interfax: “Young people become more tolerant to corruption. They don’t want to read long texts about anti-corruption investigations and dig deep into this problem.”

Maybe a pop-up park—replete with such items as a 100-meter-long, golden loaf of bread, assorted confiscated riches of crooked politicians and the tools of the Sisyphean officials who combat corruption—is a better way to get the message out.

“It describes corruption as a phenomenon that no one in the world was able to eradicate completely,” Tkeshelashvili said. “However, the world knows examples of how the level of corruption has been reduced to a minimum, followed by economic growth.”

Ukraine’s problem afflicts the world, too. Experts estimate that dirty money currently accounts for almost 2 percent of the global gross domestic product.