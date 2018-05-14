When Mahathir Met Mandela. And Reagan. And Suharto. And Soros

At the age of 92 Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad has burst back onto the world's political scene, 15 years after slipping into retirement. With the world's eyes on the probe into the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal and the fate of his predecessor Najib Razak, Mahathir is firmly back in the spotlight.
But he's no stranger to the world stage. Until his resignation in 2003, he spent his former tenure mingling with world leaders — and he wasn’t afraid of upsetting them. He ran Malaysia with an iron fist for two decades, played political king maker after leaving power, then stormed out of retirement to dethrone Najib.
Here we take a look back at some of the more memorable moments.
Mahathir, left, has rubbed shoulders with world leaders during a political career that's spanned more than 50 years. He's pictured with a relaxed-looking Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines and his wife Imelda in 1977. Marcos was toppled from power in 1986 after more than two decades of rule.
Mahathir rejoices after leading Malaysia’s ruling party to a landslide victory in 1982, allowing him to consolidate power after taking party leadership unopposed the previous year.
Mahathir met President Ronald Reagan at the White House in 1984. Always a vocal critic of U.S. foreign policy, in 1997 he described the Universal Declaration of Human rights as an oppressive instrument by which the U.S. and other countries try to impose their values on Asians.
Indonesia's President Suharto visited Malaysia and Mahathir, right, in 1987. Suharto was forced to resign in 1998 after mass protests, ending 31 years of rule.
Mahathir had an uncanny ability to irritate world leaders. In the 1980s he launched a "Buy British Last'' campaign after spats over various grievances with the U.K., Malaysia's former colonial master. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who visited Kuala Lumpur in 1988, struck a deal with Mahathir to end the campaign.
Nelson Mandela visited Kuala Lumpur in 1990 where he gave a speech at a public rally. "Whenever I am asked who I admire most among the leaders I have met, I have no hesitation in naming Nelson Mandela,'' Mahathir said on the death of the former South African president.
Mahathir tours the site of Petronas Twin Towers after the topping out ceremony for the 88-story skyscraper, left, and operates an excavator during a ground breaking ceremony for the government's new administrative capital in Putrajaya, both in 1996. He worked hard to put Malaysia on the world map with ambitious projects such the towers - at one point the world’s tallest office building - the world’s longest building and Southeast Asia’s largest airport.
Never shy of publicity, Mahathir takes a spin in an electric go-kart at the Conference of the Electrical Power Supply Industry in Kuala Lumpur in 1996.
Mahathir prays before boarding a new Air Asia Boeing 737-300 on its maiden flight at Kuala Lumpur airport in 1997. “The Malays are spiritually inclined, tolerant and easy-going,'' he wrote in his 1970 book 'The Malay Dilemma.' "The non-Malays, and especially the Chinese, are materialistic, aggressive and have an appetite for work.''
Mahathir is instructed about computer terminals during a tour of the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange in 1997, the year the Asian financial crisis struck. The Malaysian ringgit plummeted 35 percent, reserves dwindled and the stock market crashed and lost half its value. While other countries such as Thailand scrapped a dollar peg with its currency, Malaysia adopted one. Mahathir’s heavy-handed approach worked: Malaysia recovered from the crisis to establish itself as a commodities juggernaut.
Mahathir met President George W. Bush in the White House in 2002. The following year, Bush personally rebuked Mahathir over his remark that "Jews rule the world." Mahathir was critical of the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, saying Bush had acted without a United Nations mandate.
Mahathir arrives at Malaysia's newly built administrative capital, about 40 minutes drive from Kuala Lumpur, for his first day of work at Putrajaya in 1999. The seat of government was shifted because of overcrowding and congestion in Kuala Lumpur, which remains the capital and home to the king.
Mahathir stops to pray in October 2003 after leaving the prime minister's office and handing the premiership to Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, his anointed successor. Mahathir later became a vocal critic of Abdullah.
In 1997 Mahathir described George Soros as a “moron" who epitomized the "self-serving rogues" who would suck Southeast Asian economies dry. Soros rose to fame as the man who broke the Bank of England in 1992, netting $1 billion with a bet that the U.K. would be forced to devalue the pound. They met in 2006 in Kuala Lumpur and Mahathir said he accepted that Soros hadn't premeditated the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
Mahathir’s win last week was, in part, a repudiation of Najib, pictured here in 2009 when Mahathir submitted his application to rejoin the ruling United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party, which was caught in a money laundering scandal involving hundreds of millions of dollars allegedly siphoned from state investment firm 1MDB. Mahathir lambasted him as a “thief” on the campaign trail. Najib denied wrongdoing.
Mahathir applauds after he was elected the opposition's prime ministerial candidate during the four-party coalition Pact of Hope convention on Jan. 7, 2018.
Mahathir addresses the media on May 11, 2018 next to Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the wife of Anwar Ibrahim, his one-time deputy who was fired after a dispute. Anwar, who was jailed on sodomy charges, is expected to be pardoned by the king Tuesday. While Mahathir has previously agreed to serve as interim prime minister until Anwar was released from jail, he has avoided saying directly when he would hand over power.
