When Mahathir Met Mandela. And Reagan. And Suharto. And Soros

At the age of 92 Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad has burst back onto the world's political scene, 15 years after slipping into retirement. With the world's eyes on the probe into the multi-billion dollar 1MDB scandal and the fate of his predecessor Najib Razak, Mahathir is firmly back in the spotlight.



But he's no stranger to the world stage. Until his resignation in 2003, he spent his former tenure mingling with world leaders — and he wasn’t afraid of upsetting them. He ran Malaysia with an iron fist for two decades, played political king maker after leaving power, then stormed out of retirement to dethrone Najib.

Here we take a look back at some of the more memorable moments.