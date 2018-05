People dressed as Kraft Heinz Co. Ketchup and Yellow Mustard bottles pose with a attendee in front of an Oscar Meyer Wienermobile during a shareholder shopping day ahead of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, on May 4. Berkshire Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett said he doesn't want the company to become a leader on cyber insurance because neither he nor others in the industry really comprehend the risks.