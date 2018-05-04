Bloomberg’s Week in Pictures

Bloomberg News

Thousands of protesters flood the streets of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan, to contest proposed cuts to retirement benefits and looser labor laws as the bankrupt island seeks to reduce $74 billion of debt. Xiaomi Corp. Chairman Lei Jun poses for our photographer as the Chinese smartphone maker files for what could be the biggest initial public offering since 2014. And Mike Pompeo is sworn in as U.S. secretary of state as President Trump said he expects to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks.

A riot police officer pepper-sprays a demonstrator during a protest against austerity measures in the Hato Rey neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 1. Protestors battled police as they marched against loosened labor laws and proposed cuts to retirement benefits as the bankrupt U.S. territory seeks to reduce $74 billion of debt. 

Photographer: Xavier Garcia/Bloomberg 

  

  

Pro-government supporters and members of Venezuela's civilian militia gather during a May Day rally on International Workers' Day in Caracas, on May 1. President Nicolas Maduro said in a televised event that he would raise the monthly minimum wage by 154.68 percent. 

Photographer: Wil Riera/Bloomberg 

A Queiroz Galvao SA offshore oil platform stands in Guanabara Bay near Niteroi in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state. 

Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg

  

  

Protesters decry the lack of climate change investment before the Swiss National Bank's annual general meeting in Bern, Switzerland. The Swiss franc's depreciation is a "welcome relief" for the economy, but it’s still too soon to adjust policy, SNB President Thomas Jordan said.

Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg 

Mike Pompeo (left) is sworn in as U.S. secretary of state by Vice President Mike Pence (right), as President Donald Trump (center) and Pompeo's wife Susan and son Nick look on in Washington, on May 2. Pompeo said during the ceremony at the State Department that the U.S. has an "unprecedented opportunity" to change the course of history with North Korea and that a "bad deal is not an option."

Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg 

  

  

A worker looks out at the site of Colombo Port City in Sri Lanka while standing next to an artist's impression of the Colombo International Financial City project, both developed by China Harbour Engineering Co. These are two of several Sri Lankan projects that offer lessons for countries looking to snag some of the more than $500 billion expected to underpin Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Photographer: Atul Loke/Bloomberg  

  

  

A glass-enclosed solarium leads to the open terrace of a 41st-floor duplex apartment at the One57 condominium complex in New York. One57, the Midtown skyscraper that has symbolized both Manhattan's luxury-condo boom and its slowdown, just posted its best sales quarter in more than a year. 

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg  

  

  

An employee shines a light on a truck transferring silver-bearing ore to a hopper at the Negociacion Minera Santa Maria de la Paz y Anexas SA silver mine in the town of Villa de La Pas, Matehuala, in Mexico's San Luis Potosi State. 

Photographer: Mauricio Palos/Bloomberg  

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen AG's chief executive officer, speaks during the automaker's annual general meeting in Berlin on May 3. Diess pledged to step up integrity and compliance efforts as part of the German manufacturer’s biggest overhaul since 2015, when its diesel-emissions scandal came to light. 

Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
  

  

U.K opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn of the Labour Party leaves a polling station after casting his vote in local elections in London, on May 3.

Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg 

A sign for the Oriental Movie Metropolis film-production hub stands on a hill in Qingdao, China. Dalian Wanda Group Co., a real-estate, retail and entertainment conglomerate, is opening its doors of this audacious, 50 billion yuan ($7.9 billion), world-class moviemaking facility. 

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

A printing plant worker at Munhwa Ilbo, a Seoul newspaper, checks a copy featuring a photograph of South Korean President Moon Jae-in (right), and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un walking in the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, on April 27. Kim became the first North Korean leader to enter South Korea as talks begin over dismantling his country's nuclear weapons program. 

Photographer: Jean Chung/Bloomberg 

Lawrence Seidman, manager of Seidman & Associates LLC, an activist hedge fund, stands in Wayne, New Jersey, on April 29. Seidman said he sees his role as helping banks' shareholders and customers—and his fund's investors—by pushing underperforming institutions, taking on proxy fights only after bank leaders have rejected his efforts to open constructive discussions. 

Photographer: Gaia Squarci/Bloomberg

Supporters wave flags during a campaign rally in support of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presidential candidate of the National Regeneration Movement Party (Morena) in Villahermosa in Mexico's Tabasco State, on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Voters in Mexico's oil heartland are swinging behind Lopez Obrador (not pictured), the only candidate promising a more nationalist energy policy that includes strengthening Pemex and building two new refineries—one of them in Tabasco.

Photographer: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg 

Lei Jun, Xiaomi Corp.'s chief executive officer, in Beijing. The Chinese smartphone maker filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong on May 3, kicking off a process that's expected to raise at least $10 billion and confer a value of $100 billion on the eight-year-old company. 

Photographer: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg

A T-Mobile US Inc. sign is reflected on a building in New York on April 30. Sprint Corp. suffered its worst stock decline in almost six months as it was rocked by fears that U.S. antitrust enforcers will reject a proposed $26.5 billion takeover by T-Mobile.

Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Vehicles parked in a port in Shanghai on April 30. On Thursday, hours before talks were set to begin with a delegation of top trade-policy officials from the Trump administration, a senior official said China wouldn't succumb to "threats" from the U.S.

Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against sexual harassment in Shinjuku, Tokyo, on April 28. Japan's finance ministry determined on April 27 that its former top official had sexually harassed a female reporter. 

Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg