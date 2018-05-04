Bloomberg’s Week in Pictures
Thousands of protesters flood the streets of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan, to contest proposed cuts to retirement benefits and looser labor laws as the bankrupt island seeks to reduce $74 billion of debt. Xiaomi Corp. Chairman Lei Jun poses for our photographer as the Chinese smartphone maker files for what could be the biggest initial public offering since 2014. And Mike Pompeo is sworn in as U.S. secretary of state as President Trump said he expects to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks.