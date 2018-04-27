When Kim Met Moon: In Pictures

With Koreans glued to their screens — and much of the world watching — Kim Jong Un's historic trip to South Korea seemed to run as smooth as clockwork. After shaking hands with President Moon Jae-in at the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas, Kim became the first North Korean leader to step foot in the South. He even convinced Moon to walk with him back on the northern side, one of many highly symbolic moments. While skeptics doubt the latest round of talks over Kim's nuclear program will lead to a breakthrough, the images spurred hope of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. Whatever the outcome, today is just the start.