Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg When Kim Met Moon: In Pictures With Koreans glued to their screens — and much of the world watching — Kim Jong Un's historic trip to South Korea seemed to run as smooth as clockwork. After shaking hands with President Moon Jae-in at the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas, Kim became the first North Korean leader to step foot in the South. He even convinced Moon to walk with him back on the northern side, one of many highly symbolic moments. While skeptics doubt the latest round of talks over Kim's nuclear program will lead to a breakthrough, the images spurred hope of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula. Whatever the outcome, today is just the start. By Alex Millson More stories by Alex Millson April 27, 2018, 1:24 AM EDT North Korean leader Kim Jong Un descending stairs from the Panmungak building on the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) is seen from Paju, South Korea, on Friday, April 27, 2018. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in as they meet for the first time ahead of the inter-Korean summit. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Kim and Moon shake hands as they meet for the first time. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Moon, left, and Kim shake hands while posing for media assembled on the southern side of the border. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Kim, left, holds Moon's hand as he invites him to the northern side of the border. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Moon and Kim shake hands while posing for media assembled on the northern side of the border. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Kim and Moon hold hands as they return to the southern side of the border. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Kim and Moon pose with children after receiving flowers. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Kim and Moon walk along a red carpet followed by guards in traditional costume. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Kim and Moon wait during an honor guard. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Moon, bottom left, and Kim pass an honor guard. Source: IInter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Moon, flanked by Kim on his left, shakes hands with Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Kim writes in a guest book as Moon stands by at the inter-Korean summit at the Peace House. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Kim signs the guest book: "New history is from now on. Era of Peace, from the start line of history. Kim Jong Un" Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg Moon, center left, and Kim, center right, sit down for talks at the Peace House. Source: Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/Pool via Bloomberg