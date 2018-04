From ultra-luxury to sleek and speedy, the Beijing Auto Show is again showcasing carmakers' creations to the world's biggest auto market. A plethora of electric SUVs, some startlingly striking grills and a particularly interesting paint-job are among the exhibits. The race to an all-electric future is more evident than ever, as startups take on their multinational rivals in a bid to attract eyeballs. Here's the cream of the crop.

Lincoln Aviator The bold American luxury crossover — a sibling of the Ford Explorer — features a refreshed grille and aeronautical styling. The good news is, if you like the design of the three-row concept SUV, few changes in the production model are expected. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg FAW E-Jing GT. China FAW Group, the carmaker that developed the Hongqi, or Red Flag, limousine for Chairman Mao Zedong six decades ago, unveiled the E-Jing GT electric sports car concept, in a hue described as "Kanas Green." Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Maybach Ultimate Luxury Daimler’s ultra-luxury concept shows how the typical strengths of an exclusive high-end sedan and an SUV can be combined. The car’s design team has even created a luxury furniture collection to go with the model. Photographer: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg Ford GT Supercar The race car is becoming a showcase for Ford's most advanced technologies and the company's boldest designs. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Qiantu K20 The concept compact EV is brilliantly designed, with big wheels and short rear end. The sports-car specialist unveiled another model, Concept 1, at the show. The question is, when will we see production models? Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Qiantu Concept 1 Just look at those wheels — both inside and out. The dragonfly emblem is one of the more striking details of the car's exterior, while the rectangular steering wheel catches the eye. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Honda EV Concept With its blue lighting strips and imposing grille, this is Honda’s first EV in China, based on the popular subcompact crossover Vezel. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Volkswagen Touareg The complete redesign is pushing the priciest SUV under the Volkswagen brand even further upmarket. It features a longer, wider exterior and a digital cockpit. The car shares a production platform with the Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Nissan Electric Sylphy The best-selling Japanese model in China is adding a 100% electric variant, as Nissan starts the battery-power push with tried and trusted vehicles. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Geely Borui The Borui GT hybrid sedan’s dashboard is impressively high-tech, with a 12.2-inch touchscreen and LED lightning on the passenger side and doors. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Ford F-150 Ranger Wildtrack The pickup truck market in China is picking up steam, and Ford is capturing a slice of demand with its popular F-150. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Toyota Corolla Plug-In Hybrid. Toyota is planning to launch its Corolla plug-in hybrid in 2019. The date has been pushed back a year to allow for further development. By the end of 2020 it's planning to have 10 electrified models in China. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Porsche GT3 RS The car has just pulled off a lap time of 6:56.4 minutes, trumping the previous model’s record by a full 24 seconds. It joins the ranks of the brand’s 918 Spyder and the 911 GT2 RS. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Lexus ES It’s more than just a pretty face, Lexus says. But the big grille is likely to be the first thing you'll notice that redefines the brand’s best-selling sedan in China. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg