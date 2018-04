A South Korean soldier stands guard inside a United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission conference building at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, on April 18. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that he had dispatched CIA Director Mike Pompeo to Pyongyang last month to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in advance of an unprecedented summit with Trump, which the U.S. hopes will lead North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal.