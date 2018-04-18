A First Look at QE2’s New Life as a Floating Dubai Hotel

It majestically plied the Atlantic for nearly four decades. Now the Queen Elizabeth 2 ocean liner has been turned into a 13-deck luxury hotel, permanently moored in Dubai.

The ship—christened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1967—still has a British feel after the refurbishment. There’s a traditional English pub called the Golden Lion. One of its restaurants, the Queens Grill, will serve British food and a tasting menu featuring some of the same dishes offered on its maiden voyage in 1969.

The ship has been through some rough waters over the past decade. Dubai teetered on the brink of recession shortly after purchasing the ship in 2007 for $100 million. The emirate’s plans to generate income from the trophy investment seemed untenable. Opening deadlines were missed, plans considered and scrapped.

Parts of the hotel finally opened Wednesday. Rooms start at about 180 square feet, all the way up to about 800 square feet for the royal suites, which have private dining rooms and verandas. When it officially opens in October, visitors will be able to choose from 13 restaurants and bars planned for the vessel.

Photographs by Christopher Pike/Bloomberg