A First Look at QE2’s New Life as a Floating Dubai Hotel

By
Zainab Fattah
and
Julius Domoney

It majestically plied the Atlantic for nearly four decades. Now the Queen Elizabeth 2 ocean liner has been turned into a 13-deck luxury hotel, permanently moored in Dubai.

The ship—christened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1967—still has a British feel after the refurbishment. There’s a traditional English pub called the Golden Lion. One of its restaurants, the Queens Grill, will serve British food and a tasting menu featuring some of the same dishes offered on its maiden voyage in 1969.

The ship has been through some rough waters over the past decade. Dubai teetered on the brink of recession shortly after purchasing the ship in 2007 for $100 million. The emirate’s plans to generate income from the trophy investment seemed untenable. Opening deadlines were missed, plans considered and scrapped.

Parts of the hotel finally opened Wednesday. Rooms start at about 180 square feet, all the way up to about 800 square feet for the royal suites, which have private dining rooms and verandas. When it officially opens in October, visitors will be able to choose from 13 restaurants and bars planned for the vessel.

Photographs by Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

   

   

The 963-foot (294-meter) cruise liner will be moored permanently at Mina Rashid in Dubai. In 1967, 30,000 people gathered at John Brown's shipyard in Scotland for the official naming ceremony.

  

  

Lifeboats once used aboard the QE2 sit on the dockside. The liner once survived a 29-meter rogue wave during Hurricane Luis in 1995. The crew rescued 500 passengers from a sinking French cruise ship in the Antilles in 1971.

  

  

QE2 has some impressive statistics. She carried 2.5 million passengers over 6 million miles, crossed the Atlantic 812 times and circumnavigated the world 25 times visiting more than 200 ports.

  

  

The ocean liner's maiden voyage was from Southampton, England, to New York in 1969. The ship had capacity for more than 1,900 passengers and a crew of more than 1,000, according to a website about the vessel.

   

   

The English-pub-themed "Golden Lion" is one of a planned 13 restaurants and bars on board.

   

   

The refurbished duplex suite, spread across two floors. More than 2.7 million man-hours were spent transforming the QE2, according to a statement.

   

   

The duplex suite. QE2 was originally designed as a dual-purpose ocean liner and cruise ship.

   

   

There will be 13 different types of rooms and suites to choose from, the company says.

   

   

Luxury products sit on display in the Royal Promenade shopping arcade.

   

   

In her lifetime, the QE2 would complete 1,400 voyages.

  

  

A gaming arcade

   

   

Lights illuminate the midship lobby area. Some of the ship's famous guests included Beatles Ringo Starr and George Harrison, Richard Burton and Liz Taylor, Rod Stewart and Britt Ekland, and Nelson Mandela.

   

   

The 13-deck hotel has kept many of the original features, including period furniture, paintings and memorabilia.

  

   

   

The stationary hotel shot from Port Rashid