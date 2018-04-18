Look Inside California’s Hidden Midcentury Modern Mansions

A new book pulls the overlooked photographs of Marvin Rand into the spotlight.

After 60 years, we’re used to midcentury modern architecture. Fetishized by some and dismissed by others, its spare lines, glass walls, and delicate asymmetry no longer surprises. As a result, the forthcoming book California Captured (Phaidon, $59.95), a monograph of the architectural photographer Marvin Rand that will ship later this month, comes as something of a shock: Rand’s images evoke a time where midcentury architecture was so new, it wasn’t celebrated. Rather, it was something to fight for.

“The history of Los Angeles architecture in the 20th century is highly tied to particularly iconic photographs,” says Pierluigi Serraino, an architect and author who contributed to the book. “Marvin Rand was very much involved in the development of that iconography.”

Rand began to photograph architecture in the 1950s and “he essentially chronicled, through his images, the maturation of the midcentury language, its moment of crisis, and then its return, to today,” Serraino says. Rand died in 2009.

With this new monograph, readers can finally look through the lens of a man who captured some of the era’s most interesting buildings.

“It wasn’t just a job for him,” Serraino says. “He was invested in being an ambassador for architectural modernity.”