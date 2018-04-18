Look Inside California’s Hidden Midcentury Modern Mansions

After 60 years, we’re used to midcentury modern architecture. Fetishized by some and dismissed by others, its spare lines, glass walls, and delicate asymmetry no longer surprises. As a result, the forthcoming book
(Phaidon, $59.95), a monograph of the architectural photographer Marvin Rand that will ship later this month, comes as something of a shock: Rand’s images evoke a time where midcentury architecture was so new, it wasn’t celebrated. Rather, it was something to fight for. California Captured
“The history of Los Angeles architecture in the 20th century is highly tied to particularly iconic photographs,” says Pierluigi Serraino, an architect and author who contributed to the book. “Marvin Rand was very much involved in the development of that iconography.”
Rand began to photograph architecture in the 1950s and “he essentially chronicled, through his images, the maturation of the midcentury language, its moment of crisis, and then its return, to today,” Serraino says. Rand died in 2009.
With this new monograph, readers can finally look through the lens of a man who captured some of the era’s most interesting buildings.
“It wasn’t just a job for him,” Serraino says. “He was invested in being an ambassador for architectural modernity.”
Pereira Residence, Los Angeles, 1964
This was the home that William L. Pereira, an architect probably best known for his Transamerica Pyramid tower in San Francisco, designed for himself. With soaring ceilings, walls whose shelves extended outdoors (with the same line of sculptures on the shelves, both inside and outside), water features, and a dramatic indoor fireplace, the house was as much a calling card as a personal residence.
Courtesy of the Estate of Marvin Rand
Zeidler Residence, Los Angeles, 1961
This house, designed by Bernard Zimmerman, appears to float above an L.A. canyon. The house has two stories and three levels of decks, which, the book says, "cascade to form outdoor pavilions suspend at mid-air."
Courtesy of the Estate of Marvin Rand
Beber Residence, Beverly Hills, 1960
This home was designed by architect Richard Dorman, who grew up and largely worked in L.A. Many of his houses were for the city’s wealthiest, but he also designed churches, banks, and restaurants. Dorman was one of the people featured on the cover of
Life Magazine's 1962 “The Takeover Generation” issue, in which he was quoted as saying that “I want to upgrade everything.”
Courtesy of the Estate of Marvin Rand
Designed by then-renowned architect Craig Ellwood, this Malibu home presents an austere facade along Malibu Road, offering nothing more than two small garages and an opaque, glass sliding door. Inside, a small courtyard leads to the house, which is set on stilts above the beach. The home was comparatively small—about 1,300 square feet—but felt airy and spacious, thanks to floor-to-ceiling glass windows that looked out over the Pacific. A 2015
Los Angeles Times said the house was under threat of demolition, though a article May 2016 image of it via Google Street View shows the house still standing—apart from its neighbors.
Courtesy of the Estate of Marvin Rand
Paul Tuttle House, Pasadena, 1952
This home was designed by Thornton Ladd for Paul Tuttle, who worked in Ladd’s office. Tuttle primarily designed furniture, including his famous
, but was also known for his stark, modernist interiors; the entrance to his home is essentially bare. (Note that one of the four hanging plants is suspended outside.) “Zeta” lounge chair
Courtesy of the Estate of Marvin Rand
Palevsky House, Palm Springs, 1971
This was the second home that Max Palvesky, multi-millionaire founder of Scientific Data Systems and eventual chairman of Xerox’s executive committee, commissioned from Craig Ellwood. The book tells us that Ellwood “would drive Rand out to the desert in his Lamborghini,” seen here in front of the home.
Courtesy of the Estate of Marvin Rand
Palevsky House, Palm Springs, 1971
Another view of the Palevsky home in Palm Springs. Palevsky was known for lavish (drug-fueled) parties at the house, frequented by the likes of
Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner.
Courtesy of the Estate of Marvin Rand
Vault Roof House, Sherman Oaks, 1959
This house was also designed by Richard Dorman. Rand worked on many of Dorman’s projects, chronicling his homes inside and out. This house had a white, barrel-vaulted roof that extended over its open-sided car park, as well as an open-air courtyard.
Courtesy of the Estate of Marvin Rand
Erving House, Montecito, 1953
Lutah Maria Riggs was the rare female architect when the industry was dominated by men. Operating primarily in Southern California, she made a “striking contribution to regional modernism,” the book says. The house has a polygonal roof, with floor to ceiling windows that overlook a deceptively quaint zig-zagged wood-plank walkway.
Courtesy of the Estate of Marvin Rand
Opdahl House, Long Beach, 1957
Designed by Killingsworth, Brady & Smith, this house was built on a 30-foot by 80-foot lot. The house is surrounded by 18-foot-high walls that allow the house to have floor-to-ceiling glass windows without making it feel like a fishbowl. The house went through multiple owners; in 2010,
Dwell Magazine devoted a to its refurbishment. lengthy article
Courtesy of the Estate of Marvin Rand
McMillan Residence, Los Angeles, 1964
James
Pulliam worked in the office of famed architect Richard Neutra before founding his own firm, Pulliam, Zimmerman & Matthews, and designing this two-story residence built into the side of a hill. Matthews, another founder, was heavily involved in historic preservation and eventually was elected mayor of Pasadena.
Courtesy of the Estate of Marvin Rand
Smith House, Brentwood, 1959
This home, designed by Craig Ellwood, is built atop scaffold-like steel decking. Residents had relative privacy while, the book says, “framing background snippets of newly built homes and scruffy, as-yet-undeveloped Southern California hillsides.”
Craig Ellwood, Smith House, Brentwood, 1959
California Captured: Mid Century Modern Architecture (Phaidon, 2018, $59.95) includes writing by Emily Bills, Sam Lubell, and Pierluigi Serraino.