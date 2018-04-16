A City Reaching for the Sky, Without the Help of Oil

Bloomberg News

Think Middle East economies and you think oil. Yet Dubai—the most populated of the United Arab Emirates and home to the world’s tallest building—gets less than 1 percent of its gross domestic product from fossil fuels. In less than 50 years, it has morphed from a small Gulf port into a state-of-the-art city, home to mostly foreigners.

Dubai’s strategy has been to grow beyond a reliance on petrodollars. Since the 1970s, it has invested heavily in construction and infrastructure, creating a global center for finance, real estate and tourism. Globally, its most iconic structures are the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and man-made Palm archipelagos, which fan out into the Persian Gulf.

Now the city is gearing up for Expo 2020, the first time the global trade fair will be held in the Middle East.

Dubai is home to the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, center, which at 2,716 feet makes it the tallest building on the planet. The structure, which opened in 2010, dominates the skyline.

  

  

  

The Al Yaqoub Tower, far left, also known as the Big Ben of Dubai, sits on Sheikh Zayed Road. To feed the city’s unquenchable thirst for energy, Dubai recently broke ground on the world’s largest single-site solar park. Of course, it will feature the world’s tallest solar tower.

  

  

  

Relentless development has turned Dubai into a major financial, shipping and real estate hub. 

  

  

  

The Address Sky View skyscraper under construction. Developer Emaar Properties PJSC is also responsible for the Burj Khalifa.

  

  

  

Residential and commercial properties in Dubai. Construction related to Expo 2020 is expected to reach its peak toward the end of this year.

  

  

  

The Dubai Arena all-purpose indoor entertainment venue during construction. Billions of infrastructure dollars are being spent in the Emirate, including by Dubai’s electricity and water authority, which will spend 81 billion dirhams ($22 billion) on energy projects over the next five years.

  

  

The Central Park Towers, center, stand in the Dubai International Financial Center, known to locals as the DIFC. Dubai property developers enjoy enviable profit margins compared to their global peers because they can use free or cheap land provided by the state.

  

  

  

Construction cranes operate at the Dubai Creek Habour development site.

  