Bloomberg’s Week in Pictures

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s two-day, 10-hour congressional testimony kick-starts a new era of government scrutiny of the internet colossus. Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is welcomed to the Elysee Palace in Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of his European tour. And Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a keynote speech that warned against returning to a "Cold War mentality" amid trade disputes with his U.S. counterpart, President Donald Trump.

  

  

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer and founder of Facebook Inc., listens during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees in Washington on April 10. Zuckerberg said Tuesday that his company is cooperating with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Visitors walk along the "floating bridge" in Zaryadye park in Moscow. The ruble extended its plunge, dropping to the weakest level since December 2016, as investors weighed the implications of the toughest U.S. sanctions yet imposed.

Security guards move bags of plastic waste to be picked up by collectors in Yongin, South Korea. Some South Korean recycling companies this month stopped collecting plastic bags and Styrofoam containers after China banned imports of plastic waste.

The Burj Khalifa tower (center) stands among city skyscrapers, overlooking construction of the Address Residence Sky View (center-right) being developed by Emaar Properties PJSC in Dubai. Transformed into a flamboyant city state from an impoverished Gulf port in less than 50 years, Dubai has defied geology to build skyscrapers and create elaborately shaped islands in the sea.

A sniper stands guard on the roof of the Federal Police Headquarters in Curitiba, Brazil, on April 6 as Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hunkered down at his former union headquarters in the working-class suburbs of Sao Paulo before surrendering to the police.

Sanya harbor appears through an opening near the top of a building on Phoenix Island, an artificial archipelago developed by Sanya Phoenix Island Development Co., in Sanya, Hainan Province, China. Investors are hoping for new tax concessions to attract additional tourists to this tropical destination nestled along the South China Sea near the border with Vietnam.

Catering staff prepare refreshments during the 29th edition of "The Outlook for the Economy and Finance," workshop organized by the European House-Ambrosetti at Villa d'Este in Cernobbio, Italy. Investors and economists attending the annual Ambrosetti Spring workshop along the shores of Italy’s Lake Como voiced concern about protectionist saber-rattling by the U.S. and China.

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Republican from Wisconsin, pauses while speaking during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on April 11. Ryan's surprise announcement that he won't seek re-election clears the way for his deputies, representatives Kevin McCarthy of California and Steve Scalise of Louisiana, to vie for the top GOP position before a November election that may upend control of the chamber. 

Photovoltaic lanes developed by Qilu Transportation Development Group Co. on a highway in Jinan, China. About 45,000 vehicles barrel over the 1,080-meter-long (3,540-foot-long) section every day, and the solar panels inside generate enough electricity to power highway lights and 800 homes, according to Qilu Transportation.

Tugboats guide the Matson Inc. "Mokihana" cargo ship into the Port of Long Beach in California. The U.S. trade deficit widened by more than forecast to a fresh, nine-year high in February amid broad-based demand for imports, ahead of Trump administration tariffs that have raised the specter of a trade war. 

Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's crown prince (center-left), and French President Emmanuel Macron (center-right), greet photographers before meeting in Paris on April 10. The prince essentially runs the country for his father, King Salman bin Abdulaziz. He already controls the defense ministry, the central bank, the Council for Economic and Development Affairs, the state-owned oil producer Saudi Aramco and a rejuvenated sovereign wealth fund.

Miners working in an underground mine in El Callao, Bolivar State, Venezuela. In Venezuela's gold capital, national guardsmen block the roads. The military has been fighting for months to master El Callao, the dangerous nation's most dangerous town and a beachhead in efforts to develop a mineral-rich region the government calls the Arco Minero del Orinoco. 

Mick Mulvaney, acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB ), listens during a Senate Banking, Housing & Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington on April 12. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, accused the former GOP congressman of putting politics ahead of protecting consumers. 

Joseph Afrane, a supporter of the  U.K. opposition Labour Party, attends a launch event for the party's local election campaign in London, on April 9. Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn is playing "Putin’s game" by lending false credibility to Russian propaganda that it has nothing to do with the poisoning of a former double agent on British soil, U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said Sunday.

Luxury yachts are moored at Singapore's Sentosa Cove during the Singapore Yacht Show, on April 12.

President Xi Jinping of China leaves the stage after speaking at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference in Boao, China, on April 10. Xi vowed to open sectors, from banking to auto manufacturing, in a keynote speech that also warned against a return to a "Cold War mentality" amid trade disputes with his U.S. counterpart, President Donald Trump.

A bed and wardrobe in a Airbus A350 "Day and Night" passenger-jet cabin in the Airbus SE exhibition stand at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg. The event showcases the latest ideas and innovations in aircraft cabin interiors, in-flight entertainment, connectivity and passenger services.

Xavier Niel (left), billionaire founder of Iliad SA, speaks with Bernard Arnault, billionaire chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, during the inauguration of the LVMH startup accelerator at the Station F technology campus in Paris, on April 9. The accelerator aims to encourage entrepreneurs developing new technologies and services for the luxury industry.

