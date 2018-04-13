Bloomberg’s Week in Pictures
Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg’s two-day, 10-hour congressional testimony kick-starts a new era of government scrutiny of the internet colossus. Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is welcomed to the Elysee Palace in Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of his European tour. And Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a keynote speech that warned against returning to a "Cold War mentality" amid trade disputes with his U.S. counterpart, President Donald Trump.