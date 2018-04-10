Shop the Historic Bargains from the Glamorous Ritz Paris Auction

On April 17, 3,500 lots from the Ritz Paris will be auctioned off.

When the Ritz Paris opened in 1898, modern hotels were still a novelty. Their predecessors were roadside inns and boarding houses— places you stayed because you had to, not because you wanted to.

So the Ritz did its best to telegraph its extraordinary status: Set behind the facade of an 18th century building on the Place Vendôme, it had fake 17th century and 18th century furnishings reminiscent of the nearby palaces it was aping. Combined with modern luxuries—it was the first hotel to have en-suite bathrooms for every room—the Ritz continued to signal modernity and respectability to the tourist class of the Belle Époque.

By the time the Ritz closed for a total overhaul in 2012, though, hotels enjoyed a very different status. No longer tasked with justifying its existence (not to mention price), the Ritz was free to dispense with its faux 18th century ornamentation and introduce a slightly more modern, updated interior.

The Ritz’s former contents though, were too charming and too storied to simply discard. Instead, they’ve been assembled, inventoried, and assessed in advance of a five-day auction at Artcurial in Paris (April 17- 21).

More than 3,500 lots, containing a total of 10,000 items, will go to the auction block. They range in price estimate from 100 euros ($123) to 5,000 euros ($6,160). In total, the auction is expected to raise 1.5 million euros. Check out some of the highlights, and find them in these archival photos, below.