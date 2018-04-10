Source: Archives Ritz Paris

Shop the Historic Bargains from the Glamorous Ritz Paris Auction

On April 17, 3,500 lots from the Ritz Paris will be auctioned off.
By
James Tarmy

When the Ritz Paris opened in 1898, modern hotels were still a novelty. Their predecessors were roadside inns and boarding houses— places you stayed because you had to, not because you wanted to.

So the Ritz did its best to telegraph its extraordinary status: Set behind the facade of an 18th century building on the Place Vendôme, it had fake 17th century and 18th century furnishings reminiscent of the nearby palaces it was aping. Combined with modern luxuries—it was the first hotel to have en-suite bathrooms for every room—the Ritz continued to signal modernity and respectability to the tourist class of the Belle Époque.

By the time the Ritz closed for a total overhaul in 2012, though, hotels enjoyed a very different status. No longer tasked with justifying its existence (not to mention price), the Ritz was free to dispense with its faux 18th century ornamentation and introduce a slightly more modern, updated interior.

The Ritz’s former contents though, were too charming and too storied to simply discard. Instead, they’ve been assembled, inventoried, and assessed in advance of a five-day auction at Artcurial in Paris (April 17- 21).

More than 3,500 lots, containing a total of 10,000 items, will go to the auction block. They range in price estimate from 100 euros ($123) to 5,000 euros ($6,160). In total, the auction is expected to raise 1.5 million euros. Check out some of the highlights, and find them in these archival photos, below.

A couch from the Imperial Suite.

Designed in the Empire Style (which denotes, roughly, the period from 1800 to 1814 when Napoleon Bonaparte was emperor of France), the couch is estimated from $1,200 to $1,800. It once was part of the Imperial Suite, which encompasses two bedrooms, a dining room, and a salon. During the German occupation of France, the suite was occupied by Hermann Göring.

Source: Artcurial

An archival image of the Imperial Suite at the Ritz.

The Imperial Suite is actually listed as an historic monument of France. Spanning close to 2,350 square feet, the suite is set on the first floor of the building and includes a room that’s supposed to be a replica of Marie Antoinette’s bedroom at Versailles. (Today, rates at the suite start at 18,000 euros per night.)

Source: Archives Ritz Paris

An antique seating set from the Windsor Suite.

An ensemble of chairs that once filled a bedroom of the Windsor suite is estimated to fetch from $2,400 to $3,600. The Windsor suite measures nearly 1,800 square feet and looks out onto the Place Vendôme. Today, its nightly rate starts at 12,000 euros.

Source: Artcurial

An archival image of the Windsor suite, circa 1980.

After abdicating the U.K. throne in 1936, Edward VIII assumed a new title, Duke of Windsor, and spent three years bouncing around Europe with his wife, American Wallis Simpson. Given their Nazi sympathies, the couple was relegated to the Bahamas during World War II. This suite, dedicated to the couple, was once colored in “Wallace blue,” apparently Simpson’s favorite color. 

Source: Archives Ritz Paris

Three stools from the Ritz Bar.

These stools, which once lined the bar of the Ritz, are on offer for $1,200 to $1,440. In his recollections of the Ritz in Vanity Fair, A.E. Hotchner quotes Georges Scheuer, who worked at the Ritz Bar for 40 years: “King Alfonso of Spain, another regular, was automatically served his special drink, a quart of Dom Pérignon champagne liberally laced with Cognac, and a dozen strawberries.”

Source: Artcurial

An archival image of the Ritz Bar, circa 1980.

The Ritz Bar (not to be confused with the Hemingway Bar, also at the Ritz), was designed with Victorian decor. Furniture was padded in red velvet, gilt, and leather. Even today, it’s a place where tourists and celebrities ever-so-discreetly mix.

Source: Archives Ritz Paris

A garden statue.

This statue, estimated to sell from $2,400 to $3,600, was positioned over a small fountain at the head of the Ritz's garden. Before its renovation, the rear courtyard was meant to resemble a vaguely Roman terrace, with statues of sphinxes, urns overflowing with plants, and lanterns that gave the space a warm, magical glow.

Source: Artcurial

An archival view of the Ritz’s courtyard.

The courtyard, situated in the rear of the building, was accessed via multiple public areas of the Ritz. In springtime, before Paris empties for the summer, the terrace is one of the city's best places to take afternoon drinks.

Source: Archives Ritz Paris

A barber’s chair from the salon.

Estimated to sell for $480 to $740, the chair is made by Takara Belmont, a Japanese maker of barber chairs that has dominated the market since the 1970s. The company also makes dental chairs.

Source: Artcurial

An archival image of the Ritz’s salon, inside its health club.

While the Ritz's health club was in dramatic need of a makeover, its pre-renovation interior boasted a certain faded charm. The pool, spa, and salon all had trompe l'oeil features, gilding, and elaborate marble floors to the extent that a trip downstairs always felt special.

Source: Archives Ritz Paris