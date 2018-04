Vauxhall Luton Plant Director Mike Wright (right) guides PSA Group Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares (center) and U.K. Business Secretary Greg Clark during a tour of the Vauxhall plant in Luton, U.K., on April 4. French carmaker PSA Group plans to end a venture between its Vauxhall brand and rival Renault SA that makes vans at a plant near London and instead use the capacity for its own Vauxhall output, people familiar with the matter said, as PSA tries to revive the U.K. car company it acquired last year.