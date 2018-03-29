Bloomberg’s Week in Pictures

This week, our photographers were on the ground covering the “March for Our Lives,” with hundreds of thousands of people filling the streets of Washington and protesting across the country to demand political action to curtail gun violence. We witness Saudi Arabia and SoftBank Group signing a memorandum of understanding to build a $200 billion solar power development that’s exponentially larger than any other such project. And we present a portrait of Brexit Britain, one year after the vote to leave the European Union.

Demonstrators listen to speeches on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March For Our Lives in Washington on March 24. Thousands of high school students and other gun-control advocates gathered in Washington and across the U.S. Saturday to demand tougher firearms restrictions from an older generation that's delivered little change, after years of mass shootings. Photographer: Toya Jordan Sarno/Bloomberg A support vessel accompanies the oil tanker "Devon" as it prepares to transport crude oil to export markets in Bandar Abbas, Iran. Geopolitical risk is creeping back into the crude oil market. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg A Singapore Airlines Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner receives a water cannon salute as it arrives at Changi Airport in Singapore, on March 28. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son (left) and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sign a memo of understanding in New York for a $200 billion solar power project in the kingdom, on March 27. At 200 gigawatts, the project would be about 100 times larger than the next-biggest proposed development. Photographer: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg Mossos d'Esquadra riot police clash with protesters during demonstrations after the detention of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, in Barcelona, on March 25. Spain is struggling to move on from the events of late last year when Madrid refused to allow Puigdemont to split the region from Spain. Protests Sunday night in Barcelona left about 100 people seeking medical attention amid blockades of Catalan roads. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg Container ships at the busy Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, on March 23. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he's optimistic the U.S. can reach an agreement with China to avert any need for President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on at least $50 billion of goods from the country. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg Huawei Technologies Co. Chief Executive Officer Richard Yu holds a P20 Pro smartphone at the device's unveiling in Paris, on March 27. Huawei's smartphone sales ranked third globally last year, with 11 percent of the market, trailing Samsung’s 22 percent and Apple Inc.’s 15 percent. Photographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg A freight train carrying iron ore travels over the Atlantic Ocean toward a port in Rio de Janeiro. Estimates and vessel-tracking data show that iron ore supplies from the biggest shippers Australia and Brazil are likely to rise this quarter, compared with year-earlier results. Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg Young Palestinian women walk past an Arab Bank Plc branch in Al-Manara Square in Ramallah, West Bank, on March 25. As the transfer of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem approaches, Palestinians are planning to dramatize their plight by marching in the tens of thousands to the fence that encloses the Gaza Strip . Photographer: Geraldine Hope Ghelli/Bloomberg Emissions rise at dusk from the coal-fired Santee Cooper Cross Generating Station power plant in Pineville, South Carolina, on March 21. Construction of new coal plants around the world fell for the second consecutive year in 2017, as the world's biggest polluters began to restrict new projects and explore alternative technologies. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg In "Portrait of Brexit Britain: A Divided Nation Makes a Journey Into the Unknown," Bloomberg reporters interviewed 133 people in nine U.K. locations in late February to chronicle the country’s transition out of the European Union. Source: Bloomberg International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde poses for a photograph following a Bloomberg Television interview in Berlin, on March 26. Lagarde called on Germany and France to spur further euro-area integration, saying Brexit is making creation of a capital-markets union on the continent more urgent. Photographer: Jacobia Dahm/Bloomberg Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook arrives at the China Development Forum in Beijing on March 24. Cook called for stronger privacy regulations to prevent the misuse of data amid controversy over leaks of Facebook Inc. user information. Photographer: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg A passenger gazes from a bus in Tbilisi, Georgia. Georgia’s gross domestic product grew at a rate of 5.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to government figures released on March 21. Photographer: Taylor Weidman/Bloomberg Jack Hollis, group vice president and general manager of Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc., speaks during the 2018 New York International Auto Show on March 28. Toyota took the wraps off its first top-to-bottom overhaul of its best-selling RAV4 crossover since 2013; updates include better aerodynamics and the ability to read road signs. Photographer: Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg