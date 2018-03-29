Bloomberg’s Week in Pictures
This week, our photographers were on the ground covering the “March for Our Lives,” with hundreds of thousands of people filling the streets of Washington and protesting across the country to demand political action to curtail gun violence. We witness Saudi Arabia and SoftBank Group signing a memorandum of understanding to build a $200 billion solar power development that’s exponentially larger than any other such project. And we present a portrait of Brexit Britain, one year after the vote to leave the European Union.