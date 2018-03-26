The Most Exciting Timepieces From the Biggest Watch Show of the Year

This is another record-breaker from a brand that has been making serious strides in its watchmaking. At 3.95mm thick, it's the slimmest self-winding watch on the market—an exceptional feat, considering it has a tourbillon complication. (That's the round-shaped wheel near the 6 o'clock spot on the dial; it's a tool to ensure that gravity doesn't affect the accuracy of the watch, and it's difficult to make them so thin.) Since the case is made of sandblasted titanium, the watch is ultra-light, too. It will retail for $118,000.