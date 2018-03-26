The Most Exciting Timepieces From the Biggest Watch Show of the Year

This unexpected release from Rolex has been one of the stars of the show. This GMT style of watch (Greenwich Mean Time variation allows wearers to track time zones) debuted in the 1950s in stainless steel, with a combination red-and-blue bezel to distinguish between day and night. Rolex stopped making versions of the watch in 2007. The model, beloved among collectors, was revived by the brand in 2014 in white gold. It's now available in the original stainless steel, a boon to Rolex fans because, at $9,250, it is roughly a third of the price. Expect waiting lists for this one to extend for years.